Pak junior squash players rise in Asian rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash players improved their standings at Asian level, according to the quarterly rankings released by the Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

Haris Qasim moved to 17th position and Hamza Sharif retained his 18th spot in the under-19 category.

Naveed Rehman jumped 25 places to climb to 40 while Waseed Zaman secured the first Asian ranking of his career to move to 42nd. Waqar Naeem was on 61st position.

In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman retained his 6th position and Ashab Irfan jumped 50 positions to seal the 7th spot. Waleed Khalil was ranked 19th and Asadullah Khan slumped to the 24th spot.

Hamza Khan rose to the top while Huzaifa Ibrahim leaped 25 positions to take the second spot in the under-15 category.

Humam Ahmad received a boost of 21 places to obtain 15th position. Huzaifa Zahid was ranked 24th, M Ammad fell to 34th and M Hanif jumped 42 positions to move to the 38th spot.

In the under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz took 5th position and Sakhiullah Khan jumped five places to break into the top ten with the ranking of 8th.