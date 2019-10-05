Transgender community to get 0.5 pc quota in police jobs

The transgender community of Sindh will get 0.5 per cent quota in ministerial jobs of the provincial police force.

A decision to this effect was taken at a top-level meeting on the police held on Friday at the Sindh Secretariat with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair.

The meeting was held as a follow-up to the meeting held a day earlier presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, in which he had taken a number of decisions to introduce reforms in the working of the Sindh police.

The decision regarding reserving a job quota in the police for the transgender community was taken in view of their neglected state in society.

The ministerial work means that members of the transgender community will be assigned jobs related to office work of the Sindh police like the office assistants, personal assistants, peons, clerks, and telephone operators, as they would not be assigned duties related to the core operational work of the provincial police force.

The meeting also decided to reserve a job quota for offspring or next of kin of such ‘Ghazi’ policemen who had been injured in the line of duty and their injuries had rendered them permanently unable to perform the official police duties.

It was decided in the meeting to amend the Sindh Shuhada Act to reserve a job quota for offspring of the Ghazi personnel of the police. Currently, the law has the provision of two jobs and other privileges only for the families of the martyred police personnel, whereas, the proposed amendment would benefit 200 Ghazi personnel of the Police.

The meeting also resolved that personnel of the traffic police would get 30 per cent of the earnings generated through fines imposed on violators of traffic laws.

The budget of investigation branch of every police station in the province would be increased from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000, it was decided.

Another decision taken in the meeting was that traffic police branches for the issuance of motor vehicles driving licences would be established in every district of Sindh.

It was also decided that promotions of some 1,286 police personnel would be made on the basis of time-scale formula related to the length of their official service. The police personnel of grades one to six will also get promotions through the same time-scale mechanism.

The meeting also decided to change the current uniform of the Sindh police. It further decided that the title of the land on which police stations are established in the province would also be properly transferred to the Sindh police.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kalim Imam, Board of Revenue senior member Qazi Shahid Pervez, Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi, Finance Secretary Syed Hassan Naqvi, Services Secretary Naveed Ahmed Sheikh and other senior officials of the Sindh police.