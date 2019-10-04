Seven die in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Seven people were killed in different road accidents here. In the first incident, a speeding truck hit motorcyclist Waqas Ahmad near Bawa Chak on Sargodha Road, killing him on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee from the place of the accident. In the second incident, a motorcycle collided with a labourer of Samanabad, Muhammad Saeed, on Sangla Hill Road, causing his spontaneous death. In the third incident, Farooq Ahmad of Chak 161/GB was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley parked along Painsra Road. In the fourth incident, Ghulam Qadri of Chak 168/JB was on way home when his motorcycle slipped and he struck with a road divider. As a result, he was killed on the spot. In the fifth incident, Hassan of Chak 159/JB was killed when a vehicle hit him. In the sixth incident, Falak Sher of Chak 660/JB, Tandlianwala, died when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. In the seventh incident, an unidentified man was killed when a vehicle hit him on Sargodha Road.