Minorities’ rights: SC suggests bench to implement its 2014 judgment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday suggested formation of a bench to implement its judgment, delivered in 2014 regarding protection of rights of minorities.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the case, referred the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan for constitution of an implementation bench.

The court also directed the federal and provincial governments to submit, within a month, a comprehensive report regarding the steps so far taken for protecting the rights of minorities.

The court directed that the commission for minorities’ rights should be given a space for its office besides providing required staff.

In its landmark judgment delivered in a suo motu case regarding Peshawar Church bomb blast, the apex court had directed the federal government to constitute a National Council for minorities rights. The verdict authored by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, had ruled that the function of the said Council should inter alia be to monitor the practical realisation of the rights and safeguards provided to the minorities under the Constitution and law.

On Thursday, PTI MNA and Chairman Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar stressed that someone from minority group should be given an opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) as he contended that out of 23 members of the ETPB, 15 are Muslims. Justice Faisal Arab, another member of the bench, in a lighter mood asked Dr Ramesh Kumar being in government he should consult the government in this regard.

Meanwhile, Simon Pyara, another appellant informed the court that the compensation money, announced for the victims of the twin blasts, occurred in 2013, on a church in Peshawar, had not yet been distributed among the affected people but still rested with the disaster management authority. Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, however, extended assurance that court verdict would be implemented in letter and spirit. Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that every human being has a right to worship as per his/her religion. He said that Kartarpur Corridor is a huge development.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2014 judgment, the court directed the government to form a special task force for the protection of worship places of the minorities.