close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
October 4, 2019

Iran to welcome Saudi Arabia’s policy change

World

X
Xinhua
October 4, 2019

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will welcome Saudi Arabia’s change of policy “with open arms,” Press TV reported on Thursday.

“We have always said that we seek understanding with our neighbors and we are not after tensions,” Zarif was quoted as saying.“If the Saudi government comes to the conclusion that it cannot provide its security through arms purchases and ... moves towards (convergence in) the region, it will definitely be met with Iran’s open arms,” he said.Iranian officials said over past week that they have received messages from the Saudi officials for political solutions to their mutual problems.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said that “there has always been a chance to solve these problems (with Saudi Arabia) through dialogue.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World