Absorbing 42 graduates in KPEZDMC ruled out

PESHAWAR: A batch of 36 management trainee officers (MTOs) and six interns have completed their 2 to 3 years training in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC). A press release by KPEZDMC said the participants got practical insight into office environment, management, and general administration work during the training.

The 42 young graduates were initially hired for 6 months, given extensions so as to enhance their learning period and paid Rs20,000-25,000 per month stipends during this period. The KPEZDMC BoD meeting held on September 25, last month decided to announce completion of training of these graduates. Since KPEZDMC itself is going through a restructuring process, absorbing these graduates in KPEZDMC was not possible. The job cell of KPEZDMC will extend all possible help to these graduates in placements in upcoming and existing industries in KP. They will also be given preference in hiring in KPEZDMC’s regular jobs on merit as it become available and advertised, said a press release.