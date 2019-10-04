‘It’s now or never for Kashmiris’

Islamabad : Terming national consensus, commitment to the cause, spirit of sacrifice, persistence of stratagem and practicing of efficient statesmanship key ingredients for the success of Kashmir cause, the speakers during a session at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, urged the government to think and act quickly as the time to do so is receding fast.

They said in fact, for people inside the Indian-occupied Kashmir, it is now or never.

They were deliberating as part of a working group formed by IPS to keep a check on the latest developments in Indian Held Kashmir (IoK).

The session was jointly chaired by Major General (r) Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan, former president, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khalid Rahman, executive president, IPS.

The discussants, among others, included Ambassador (r) Ayaz Wazir, Ambassador (r) Abrar Hussain, Ambassador (r) Tajammul Altaf, Brigadier (r) Said Nazir Mohmand, Farzana Yaqoob, former AJK minister, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Hurriyat leader, Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, international law expert, Abdur Rehman Usmani, CEO, Al Hijrah Trust, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Head of Kashmir Media Services (KMS), Dr Khursheed Munshi, MS, Kashmir Surgical Hospital, Muzaffarabad, and Dr Shahzad Iqbal Sham, IPS Fellow.

Speaking of choices of response from Pakistan, the experts stressed on the proactive use of all possible options between peace and war to counter Indian designs in the region. It must be clear that international conventions and humanitarian laws enable Pakistan to extend even ‘material’ support to Kashmiris to fight their just cause, they said.

The participants opined that despite the popular rhetoric from both sides there are no chances of a nuclear war between Pakistan and India on Kashmir as nuclear weapons are strategic tools of deterrence and not war.

According to them, neither India nor Pakistan could think of using nuclear weapons in reality. However, if war is imminent to protect the Kashmiri brethren in IoK the whole nation will stand behind its armed forces. There are several strategic and tactical options available for Pakistan to counter the Indian aggression, all of which should be explored wisely and none should be ruled out.

The experts were unanimous in emphasising that Pakistani Prime Minister’s speech at the UNGA has delivered what was intended at the diplomatic front, but now we must not wait for a ‘blood bath’ in Kashmir to do what is supposed to be done at our end. It is now time to proactively translate words into action and exhibit the art of statecraft which serves best when worked in and around grey areas.

They said there was an on-going struggle in Kashmir where the innocent people are braving occupying Indian forces without any weapons or resources, still making it increasingly difficult for India to control the ground situation. The experts said it was Pakistan's responsibility to stand firm in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, exploring and exercising all options to support them in their just cause.