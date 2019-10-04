Shahbaz, family meet Nawaz, Maryam in jail

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family on Thursday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The visiting family members included Begum Shamim Akhtar, Shahbaz Sharif, daughter of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. They remained with Nawaz and Maryam for a couple of hours and had lunch together.

Dr Adnan checked up Nawaz Sharif and looked into some of his recent medical reports to ascertain the current status of his health. During the meeting, Shahbaz also discussed certain political issues with Nawaz and sought approval for some measures and conditions for supporting the proposed sit-in by opposition parties in Islamabad next week, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Upon their arrival, PML-N workers gathered outside the jail and raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and showered flower petals on vehicles.