TV analyst challenges 30-day Pemra ban in LHC

LAHORE: Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, brother-in-law of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court challenging 30-day ban on his appearance on TV channels imposed by Pemra.

The appeal was filed by Niazi against Pemra’s regional general manager, information ministry and Senator Azam Khan Swati. Pemra had banned the analyst for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Swati on Geo TV programme “Report Card” that was aired on July 6. Niazi, in his petition, claimed that neither a show cause notice was served to him nor he was summoned by the regulatory body’s Council of Complaints.

He pointed out that he was unheard in violation of Article 10(a) of the Constitution which guarantees the right to fair trial to every citizen. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the media regulatory body to take actions against individuals. The Pemra could only regulate TV channels and cable operators; he added in the petition and asked the court to set aside the impugned ban for being an unconstitutional act. He termed the ban illegal, unjustified hence liable to be struck down. He further said Pemra’s order was passed “without any reasoning or proof”. He said the remark, over which he has been banned, was not his own personal statement as he was referring the assertion made by the relative of Imran. He urged the court to set aside Pemra’s order and restrain the regulatory body from taking any coercive measures against the petitioner. Justice Shahid Waheed will take up the petition today (Thursday).