Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

ACE summons ex-Multan mayor, chief officer for questioning

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

MULTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan region Wednesday initiated probe against ex-mayor of Multan and Municipal Corporation’s ex-chief officer. According to the officials, the ACE has summoned ex-mayor Chaudhry Naveedul Haq Arian on charges of committing gross irregularities and releasing payments of hundreds of million rupees to his favorite firms through quotation work and approving commercial maps against building by-laws, and ex-chief officer Malik Iqbal on October 4.

According to ACE summon notices, the Multan region ACE Circle Officer is investigating charges against Chaudhry Naveedul Haq and Malik Iqbal. The ACE has sought quotation record starting from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2019.

