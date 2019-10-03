HR bodies of 30 countries express solidarity with Kashmiri women

Islamabad : Feminists, women’s rights activists, peace, democratic and civil rights’ activists, law artists, writers and organisations from about 30 countries across the globe – ranging from South Asian, Argentina, Europe to Mexico, Israel, Palestine, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa have issued a statement in which they have raised their voice to salute and express solidarity with the women of Kashmir in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has denied us even the right to mourn”, is the cry from these Kashmiri women. The statement sent to The News points to the fact that is Kashmir under siege, caged and imprisoned, with an estimated 4,000 Kashmiris have been arbitrarily detained including politicians, businessmen, accountants, journalists, teachers, and students.

Some are being held without charges or trial, while the grounds of detention and whereabouts of a large number, including children as young as ten, moved to prisons outside the state of Jammu & Kashmir, says the statement.

The Indian government was criticised for what has become a healthcare and humanitarian crisis resulting in civilian deaths and blinding and other injuries in pellet gun attacks, curtailment of freedom of opinion, expression, and information, assembly and movement; and religious activities.

These global organisations pointed to the fact that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has held 8 million Kashmiris hostage with no constitutional rights, fundamental freedoms and liberties. “The promise of plebiscite given to them and control over their lands, lies shattered”, it adds.

The statement points out that the Indian government claims Kashmir needs ‘development’, but its social development indicators, including marriage, child sex ratio and female literacy are better than the Indian average. Land reforms have brought relative prosperity. Paying tributes to Kashmiri women, the statement said that they have at all times stepped out in protest, being jailed and sexually assaulted but still not given up.

These global organizations say, “We condemn the actions of the Indian government and their dealing with a political problem. We call for an end to the culture of fear and terror, violence and assault. We speak out against the continued detention of countless people of the state and demand. We seek an immediate end to the Internet shutdown, lift on all restrictions on movement. We call for restrictions be lifted in order to allow the independent media in Kashmir to function. We urge the Indian government to step back from its current aggressions and reinstatement of consultative processes with the people of Jammu and Kashmir community. We call for an end to the smokescreens of Kashmir being an ‘internal matter’ etc., to avoid lasting peaceful solution to Kashmir”.