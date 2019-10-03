Women urged to play due role against extremism

Islamabad :First Lady Samina Alvi has urged the women to play their due role in eradicating extremism from society.

Addressing a book introductory session of a conference titled 'Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan in peace building and harmonisation of society' organised by International Islamic University on Wednesday, she said women had an important role in nation building.

The first lady said Islam has provided equal opportunities to women.

She said the development of a society is unachievable without the participation of women. "It is our responsibility to portray Pakistan as a peace-loving country. Women should be economically independent to achieve the goals," she said.

Talking about breast cancer awareness, the first lady said one woman dies every fifteen minutes due to breast cancer in Pakistan.

She said breast cancer diagnosed at an early stage is curable. She hailed efforts of International Islamic University (IIU) females for Dukhtran-e-Pakistan, saying that the narrative has shown the world that Pakistani women are envoys of peace.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the Paigham e Pakistan narrative had been hailed across the world and IIU had put all its efforts to prepare and disseminate the message of peace. He said women had the power to change the fate of the Muslim world.

The rector said 16,000 female students of IIU will work as envoys of Paigham e Pakistan and they will be taking Islam’s message of peace and harmony in every corner of the world.