Notice on plea against naming institutions after Nawaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab government on a petition against naming public hospitals and educational institutions after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The petitioner, Ali Ahmed, pleaded that the previous Punjab government had named hospitals and schools after Nawaz Sharif in violation of law. He claimed that such institutions were established with public money but the former premier had used them for personal publicity. He further pointed out that Nawaz Sharif was a convicted person and all institutions named after him should be given new names.