‘Dengue’ awareness play staged at Alhamra

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council has taken vigorous measures to prevent dengue; the drama “Dengue” was the part of this series. Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Aslam Iqbal graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. He said the government was working hard to tackle dengue virus. He said, “I am grateful to Alhamra's administration as they are playing an important role in dengue prevention measures.”

The play was written by Abid Azad, and directed by Qaisar Javed. The cast includes Javeria, Shagufta Saleem, Imanullah Nasir, Nasir Faizan, Bilal Rasool, Mehmoodul Hassan, Sada, Muhammad Saleem, Ahmed Ismail and Dr Abid Azad. In the play, the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts showed their talent greatly which was admired by the audience.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Lahore Arts Council had decided to stage an awareness base play on dengue.