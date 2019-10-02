close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
our correspodent
October 2, 2019

NAB seizes PHA Gujranwala record

National

October 2, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday seized the record of the PHA and started probe into alleged corruption in the department.

The NAB officials conducted a raid at the PHA Office and took all record of the last five years into custody. Sources told that applications were submitted to the NAB against PML-N MPA and former PHA chairman Muhammad Taufiq Butt and other officers on the charge of corruption in development projects of the PHA. Sources told that millions of rupees had been spent by the PHA chairman and other officers during the last five years for setting up greenbelts and upgradation of parks.

