Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Quetta annex Railways Karate trophy

Sports

LAHORE: Quetta Division Tuesday having gained 79 points won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Karate Championship held at Railway Institute Quetta.

According to information available here Lahore Division secured 2nd spot with 70 points, Pakistan Railways Police ended 3rd with 59 Points and Workshops Division 4th with 57 Points. At the conclusion of the event chief guest DS Quetta Division gave away the prizes.

