Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Fisheries official held in Haripur on graft charges

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

HARIPUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an official of the Fisheries Department in Haripur on charges of receiving gratification, sources said here on Tuesday. The ACE’s officials on the complaint of Muhammad Rafiq Khan, the contractor of fishing from Tarbela Lake, registered a criminal case against Jan Nisar, Assistant Director, Fisheries, and arrested him under Section 161 of the PPC and 5 (2) of Prohibition of Corruption Act.

The complainant claimed that he and his partner, Shahid Ali Khan, had won the fishing contract of Tarbela Lake for Rs140.8 million after bidding. However, the official had been collecting gratification from him intermittently on one or the other reasons. On Monday, he against demanded Rs25,000 from him as graft which he paid. The ACE raided the office of Fisheries and recovered the money and arrested the official.

