Opp should forget about toppling govt: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Information and Culture Minister Aslam Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address in UN General Assembly has rightfully come up to the expectations of oppressed Kashmiris by vigorously and vehemently advocating the Kashmir cause.

The minister expressed these views while addressing in a ceremony at Lahore College for Women University under the title of Kashmir Issue, “An International Crisis,” here Tuesday. Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the so-called democracy and secular face of Modi had been exposed. The echo of the voice of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address in UN General Assembly is being clearly heard across the globe.

Talking with the media, the minister said that opposition should shun the practice of political point-scoring on every issue. Opposition is worried on account of its politics dying down. It has nothing to play its politics against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated. It is high time that opposition should give up negative politics; otherwise, people will never forgive them, he stressed. He said the PML-N had become a victim of misgiving that they were the real representatives of the people of Punjab.

Those finding faults with the government were feeling the distress of ending up corruption from the country, he stressed.

The PML-N is facing the anxiety of saving their looted money and has no concern with the public problems. Opposition should forget about dislodging the government through protests and sit-ins. It will have to wait for 2023 for new elections, he added. Aslam Iqbal visited the place of roof collapse of a house at Pakki Thathi, Samanabad and supervised the relief activities.