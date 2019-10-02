Top Pak squash players fall in international rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players witnessed a fall in their international rankings for October.

According to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA), Tayyab Aslam fell to 55th position from 52nd.

Asim Khan lost one position to be ranked 73rd, Farhan Mehboob lost three positions to get the 78th ranking, and Farhan Zaman plunged to 122 from 118. Tayyab has played nine events so far this year and won one championship, held in Pakistan.

Farhan Zaman played seven events in 2019 and could not win any. He has not entered any event in the remaining months of this year. Farhan Mehboob has played three events (all in Pakistan) this year and stood runner-up in two. Asim played eight events so far this year and won one event, held in Pakistan.