‘Malaysia to export all palm byproducts to Pakistan’

LAHORE: A Malaysian diplomat on Tuesday pledged his country would ensure its entire range of palm byproducts are exported to Pakistan at fair rates as part of its efforts to boost business-to-business ties and add to the bilateral trade volume.

"We have very good relationships with all traders of Pakistan and especially in ghee, oil, and soap industry and efforts will be made to improve them further,” said Consul General Khair-ul-Nazran Abd Rahman of Malaysia, addressing an event oraganised by Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) at a local hotel.

“We will also endeavor to supply all palm byproducts at very reasonable prices so that it is accessible to the general consumers.”

Khair-ul-Nazran vowed there would be fruitful talks between the ministers of the two countries so that the businessmen and the people of both Islamic countries could benefit from each other.

The consul general reiterated that genuine problems of soap industry related to Malaysia would be resolved in an amicable manner and all obstacles would soon be removed. Rasheed Jan Mohammad, a renowned businessman, urged the Malaysian envoy to play his role in promoting the soap industry.

Earlier in the welcome address, the outgoing PSMA chairman, Usman Ahmed, briefed the Consul General of Malaysia about the issues facing the soap industry. Highlighting the importance of the soap industry, Ahmed presented manufacturing data of washing soap, toilet soap, detergent powder, value additions, and revenue figures etc.

He also spoke about trade agreements between Pakistan and Malaysia as well as importance of trade volume under the FTA (Free Trade Agreement) and PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement).

Ahmed also mentioned the most of the raw materials for Pakistan's soap industry were imported from Malaysia. While arguing that balance of trade was currently in favour of Malaysia, he urged that Kuala Lumpur should give maximum facilities to Pakistan's soap manufacturers especially in the process of obtaining Malaysian visa. Ahmed also emphasised that Malaysian investors should invest more in Pakistan so that Pakistani products could have better access to their markets.