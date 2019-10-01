Reply sought on plea to ban kilns

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday issued a notice to the Punjab Environment Protection Department on an application seeking a ban on operation of all brick kilns and crop burning in the province to avoid smog in coming winters.

Advocate Salman Niazi filed the civil miscellaneous application in a pending case pertained to water shortage and air pollution pleading that the functioning of brick kilns caused air pollution, which ultimately led to smog.

He said the smog prevailed throughout the year, however, it got worse during the winter season in the province. He said the smog led to serious complaints of headaches, chest and throat infections and burning eyes as air pollution level hit five times the legal limit. The lawyer contended that research showed that air pollution such as sulfur led to an excess amount of acid in lakes and streams and could damage trees and forest soils. Similarly, he said, nitrogen gas in the atmosphere could harm fish and other aquatic life when deposited on surface waters. It resulted into causing health issued such as asthma, lungs damage, bronchial infection, and heart problem, he added. He argued that the main contribution to smog were brick kilns as they failed to use fuel-efficient technology, burning of corps stubble, emission from factories and polluting vehicles. He pointed out that as per a report of the UN, Pakistan had suffered one of the highest death tolls in the world from air pollution in 2015.

He argued that it was highly important to stop functioning of brick kilns, halt burning of corps and control emission from factories in the whole province to prevent the imminent threat of smog in the coming winter season. After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Karim sought a reply from the EPD by October 3.­

INP adds: The judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema was extended for 10 days in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income on Monday. Cheema was presented by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials before Lahore’s accountability court under strict security. The court by summoning more witnesses in the case adjourned the hearing until October 10. The court so far has recorded statements of seven witnesses in the reference against the former LDA DG. According to the graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and failed to satisfy it regarding his sources of income. The properties owned by the ex DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands flats and houses.