Mon Sep 30, 2019
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Shahnaz to prepare manual for hockey coaches

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has assigned former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh to prepare a manual for the national coaches and players which would help facilitate the exercise of the national sport.

Giving details Shahnaz said that the manual would provide guidelines for players, coaches and trainers from the grass-root level to the top. Shahnaz said he could not give a deadline for the completion of the manual but expected that it would be completed in one year's time. “Before former players used to visit hockey grounds to pass on their skills to the upcoming players but now that practice has stopped,” he added.

