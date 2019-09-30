Punjab football organisers back Faisal in future elections

LAHORE: Punjab football community Sunday pledged support for Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat in its meeting held here. According to spokesman who attended the meeting in all 29 out of 36 districts attended the meeting and posed their trust in the leadership of Faisal.

While talking on behalf of those football organisers who attended the meeting, Sheikh Khalid, Vice President PFA, said that having discussed the present state of affairs at length with all the members of the his PFA, it was their unanimous viewpoint that the PFF Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA was neither neutral nor it can meet the targets set by FIFA. He added that the meeting was chaired by the three Vice Presidents of the PFA including himself (Sheikh Khalid), Sheikh Iqbal and Col (retd) Ijaz.

AFC VP, Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat attended the meeting on a special invitation from the Vice Presidents. Khalid further said the the Normalisation Committee did not remain neutral as its first action was to remove the entire secretariat working with Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat without any notice or engagement even though secretariat is neutral body. They were not certain whether the whole election process will be transparent part as per FIFA mandate. Khalid added that in light of their concern they passed a resolution unanimously urging FIFA to formulate a new and transparent committee adding support to Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat in upcoming PFA, PFF elections.