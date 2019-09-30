Spence stops Porter by split decision

Ag AFP

LOS ANGELES: Errol Spence successfully defended his IBF belt and seized the WBC title on Saturday, defeating Shawn Porter by a split decision in a welterweight unification fight.

The 29-year-old Spence had to go the 12-round distance for the victory in a close slugfest with two belts on the line in one of the deepest divisions in boxing.“I wanted to show everybody that I can sit there and bang with one of the roughest, toughest fighters in welterweight,” said Spence. “I feel like I am the bigger, stronger and smarter welterweight.”

The two fighters traded blows throughout, especially in close quarters where Spence did some of his best work in front of the crowd of 20,000 at the Staples Center.He recorded the only knockdown in the 11th round when he hit Porter with a vicious left that wobbled the former WBC champ. Porter didn’t hit the canvas but his knees buckled and his left glove touched the ground, preventing him from going down.

But Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) failed to follow up with the knockout after Porter rose to his feet and said “let’s go”.Two judges had Spence winning 116-111 and the third gave it to Porter 115-112.

Spence was thought to be in line for a fight against Manny Pacquiao but the promoter Al Haymon poured cold water on that mega showdown by having officials in the ring announce Spence would fight Danny Garcia next.

Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs) may have lost a close decision but he won the hearts of many boxing fans with his dogged, aggressive style. He would charge forward, at times trying to smother Spence with a barrage of blows. But it didn’t always work as by the middle rounds, Spence figured out he could step aside and land short left hooks to Porter’s head.