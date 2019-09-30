PCB gears up for Lahore T20s

LAHORE: The law enforcing agencies is all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting Sri Lankan team as well as Pakistani cricket players for the forthcoming T-20 cricket series matches to be held in Lahore.

This was stated by the DIG Lahore while chairing a meeting held on Saturday to review the security plan with regard to the matches. He said that citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking and would not be allowed to bring with them any prohibited items.

He said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of the cricket teams, matches and movements in and around the cricket stadium would be ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.