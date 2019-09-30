Efforts afoot to solve problems of all cities: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was putting in place effective and comprehensive measures to solve problems of every city and village. Talking to a delegation of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) here at his office, he said: "We will leave no stone unturned to fulfil needs of the people because the PTI believes in equal progress and prosperity of all areas across the province.

Every year, two phases of Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan will be completed.

"Usman Buzdar said that 1,500-km long rural roads would be repaired and constructed by December this year, while Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan Project would continue for the next five years to provide transport facilities to masses.

In the first phase, Rs 15 billion would be spent on rural roads in Punjab, he added.

The CM said that the second phase of Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan project would be launched in January 2020, asserting that carpeting and renovation of village roads would definitely help boost rural economy of the province. "This mega project will not only faciliatate people but also generate economic activities in rural areas," he added.

With the completion of Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan project, famers would have easy access to markets from their fields.

He said proposals of assembly members would be given preference with regard to development projects.

Sardar Usman Buzdar and the MNAs discussed in detail the public welfare and development projects.

The CM said that assembly members should play a vigorous and effective role for eradication of dengue during its campaign.

"We are moving forward as far as anti-dengue campaign is concerned. People from all segments of society would have to play their proactive role to overcome and eliminate the disease, he added.