Ushna claims National Ladies Tennis crown

ISLAMABAD: Fresh from her return to national circuit, Ushna Suhail defeated Sara Mahboob in a battle of stamina and endurance to win the Eighteen SN National Ladies Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex Sunday.

In a final that turned out to be a three-set affair, Ushna overcame Sara 7-6(5), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to win the title. Ushna missed recent national circuit event including Fed Cup trials. However, she returned with a bang, winning the national title following an exciting final watched by a good crowd.

Both experienced players played excellent tennis in a match which lasted for almost three hours.

Ushna won the first set in a tie-break after both failing to use the opportunities coming their way to finish the set earlier.

Sara started the second set well, helping her with some forceful down the line shots. Again the second set was decided on a tie-break with Sara getting better of Ushna this time.

The more experienced Ushna however found going easier in the third set. Sara finally started showing signs of fatigue and slackness that gave Ushna opportunities in abundance to go for kill which she did easily.

Ushna bagged prize money of Rs40,000 while Sara Mahboob received Rs25,000.

Earlier, Ushna Suhail pairing with Sara Mansoor bagged ladies doubles title. The pair defeated Sara Mahboob and Meheq Khokhar in an interesting clash. Winning duo bagged Rs20,000 as prize money while their runners-up pair received Rs15,000.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), was the guest of honour. Eighteen’s Senior Director Uzair Adil, Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq and a number of noted guests were also present on this occasion.

Results: Ladies singles final): Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 7-6(5), 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Ladies doubles final: Ushna Suhail & Sara Mansoor bt Sarah Mahboob & Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 7-5. Girls’ Under-12 final: Hania Minhsa bt Amna Ali Qayum 5-4(0), 4-0.