Opposition, govt united in support for Kashmiris, says Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said the government and the opposition are “united like a rock” on the Kashmir issue in his remarks following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the UN General Assembly.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president said: “When it comes to Occupied Kashmir, we, the government and the Opposition, are united like a rock and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris.”

He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must make no mistake about it”, and praised Pakistan’s contributions to the UN and its restraint as a nuclear-equipped state. “Pakistan’s contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions,” he said.

“Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi,” he added.

In a separate tweet four hours later, Shahbaz went on to criticise the Prime Minister’s economic policies. “Under IK, economy has tanked. Markets have been denuded of confidence. Hundreds of thousands of ppl have lost their jobs. Work on CPEC projects has slowed if not stalled. It’s failed governance. In today’s world, countries protect their FP interests through internal consolidation.”