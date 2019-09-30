close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Truck driver shot dead by dacoits

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: A truck driver was shot dead during a dacoity incident on Toba-Gojra Road on Saturday night. Mazhar Abbas of Nawan Lahore was on his way to Gojra from Toba when three dacoits tried to stop his vehicle for looting. On seeing the dacoits, the truck driver tried to flee from the spot. To it, the dacoits opened fire. As a result, he died instantly.

