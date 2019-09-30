Truck driver shot dead by dacoits

TOBA TEK SINGH: A truck driver was shot dead during a dacoity incident on Toba-Gojra Road on Saturday night. Mazhar Abbas of Nawan Lahore was on his way to Gojra from Toba when three dacoits tried to stop his vehicle for looting. On seeing the dacoits, the truck driver tried to flee from the spot. To it, the dacoits opened fire. As a result, he died instantly.