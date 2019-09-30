Vulnerable nation

In 2012, Pakistan was the first country to establish a climate change ministry, and framed, later on, Climate Change Policy. But the former remained dormant and the latter was not implemented properly. According to a 2012 report of the World Wildlife Fund, owing to Pakistan’s geographical location, the overall temperature increase in the country is much higher and faster than global average, causing record-breaking temperatures, heatwaves, long-drawn-out droughts, unpredictable rain pattern and recurrent flooding etc.

Besides, climate change has had a number of adverse impacts in the country. The Global Climate Index Report, 2018, states that more than 10,000 people have died in Pakistan during the past 20 years out of approximately 140 extreme weather events that also incurred losses of almost $4bn. The concerned authorities, therefore, need to act – now, before it’s too late.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur