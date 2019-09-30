PM’s address

In his address at the UNGA session, PM Imran Khan took up the festering Kashmir issue at length and once again tried to stir the conscience of the world community which is acting like a silent spectator. In his signature style, he reiterated that Pakistan will go to any extent to help the helpless people of IOK. Without mincing any words, he made it clear that Modi government’s insane action of repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be a perfect recipe for disaster in the coming days. He has rightly remarked that most of the countries are putting their weight behind India only due to its huge market but what if the two nuclear armed neighbours come face to face over the unresolved Kashmir conundrum. He warned the world that once the curfew is relaxed a re-enactment of a Pulwama like incident cannot be ruled out which may again lead to escalation of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

By imposing curfew in the valley, putting the top Kashmiri leadership under house arrest, killing innocent people extrajudicially, detaining youth illegally, and cutting communication services, India is sowing the seeds of hatred in IHK. The war hysteria created by India will benefit no one but is, for sure, a potential threat to the world peace. It is the prime responsibility of the UN and the world powers to act proactively to sort out the Kashmir issue before it is too late.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali