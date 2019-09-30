Australian Football Coaching Programme concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Australian Football Coaching Program concluded here the other day. The event was organised by AFL Sindh. In the final session held at IBA, Michael Gellus, the leading coach of the Australian Football League, conducted practice exercises. Gellus said that he was impressed by the talent of boys and girls who took part in the sessions and hoped that they will represent Pakistan soon.
