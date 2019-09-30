close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

Australian Football Coaching Programme concludes

Sports

September 30, 2019

KARACHI: The Australian Football Coaching Program concluded here the other day. The event was organised by AFL Sindh. In the final session held at IBA, Michael Gellus, the leading coach of the Australian Football League, conducted practice exercises. Gellus said that he was impressed by the talent of boys and girls who took part in the sessions and hoped that they will represent Pakistan soon.

