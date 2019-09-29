Malik takes suo moto notice on rise of dengue fever in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Saturday took a suo moto notice of alarming increase of patients of dengue fever in Islamabad and sought a report on it within a week time.

Senator A. Rehman Malik sought a report from Chairman Capital Development Authority, Mayor Islamabad, Islamabad capital Administration and all other departments on rise of dengue fever and also about the number of dengue fever patients admitted in hospitals of Islamabad Capital Territory with the time of one week.

He also directed them to take immediate measures to control the dengue in Islamabad.

The chairman Senate Committee on Interior also proposed that help of government of Sri Lanka could also be sought through the High Commission of Sri Lanka to control and combat the dengue as they have vast experience to control it.