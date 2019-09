Ushna sails into National Ladies Tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Ushna Suhail cruised to the final of the 18th National Ladies Tennis (organized by Subh-e-Nau) following a tough pre-final win against Sara Mansoor at the S. Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Ushna defeated Sara in a three-set semis 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Ushna won first set by 6-4, but looked off coloured in second as Sara Mansoor won it 6-2. Ushna came back strongly in decisive set winning it with one break. She will be up against Sarah Mahboob in final on Sunday. Sarah Mahboob’s opponent Mehek Khokhar couldn’t resist against her senior opponent.

Meanwhile, Ushna Suhail pairing with Sara Mansoor qualified for the final of Ladies Doubles after beating Esha Jawad and Noor Malik. Semifinals of Ladies Doubles were played on Friday late in the evening due to rain. In second semifinal, Sarah Mahboob and Mehek Khokhar defeated Shimza Naz and Khunsha Babar.

Shimza Naz (Army) clinched title of Girls 18 and Under with an easy victory against Zahra Suleman. Title of Girls 14 and Under went to Shiza Sajid who won final match match against Amna Ali Qayum. Hania Mihas bagged title under-10 title with victory against Zunaisha Noor.

Prize Distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday.

Ladies singles (semifinals0: Sarah Mahboob bt Mehek Khokhar 6-1, 6-1; Ushna Suhail bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Girls -18 and Under (final): Shimza Naz bt Zahra Suleman 6-2, 6-0

Girls 14 and under (semifinal): Shiza Sajid bt Amna Ali Qayyum 0-4, 4-2, 4-1

Girls- 12 and under (semifinals): Hania Minhas bt Farah shah khan 4-1, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayum bt Aleena Suleman 4-0, 4-0.

Girls’ under-10 (finals): Hania Minhas bt Zunaisha Noor 4-1, 4-0

Ladies doubles (semifinals): Sarah Mahboob/Mehek Khokhar bt Shimza Naz/Khunsha Babar6-3, 6-4

Ushna Suhail/Sara Mansoor bt Esha Jawad/Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1.