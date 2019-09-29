Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class): Zulfiqar rattles KP as three-day game ends in draw

KARACHI: Zulfiqar Babar finished with eight wickets as the three-day game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw at the Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), after resuming their second innings at 33-3, were dismissed for 212 in 72 overs.

Asad Afridi top-scored with 74, while Khushdil Shah made 34.

Zulfiqar Babar was the pick of the bowlers for Southern Punjab, taking 4-65. The veteran left-arm spinner ended the match with figures of eight for 166. Muhammad Imran also chipped in with three second innings wickets.

In return, chasing 211, Southern Punjab, in their second innings, could score only 74-3 in 15 overs before the match ended in a draw.

Mukhtar Ahmed scored a 60-ball 50 which was laced with six fours and a six. Asif Afridi took all three wickets for 22 runs.

Meanwhile, at Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan resumed their second innings at three without loss and were 72-5 in 30.5 overs when rain halted the proceedings against Central Punjab.

Usama Razzaq scored 25, while Aizaz Cheema and Mohammad Ali took two wickets apiece.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, the entire day’s play was lost between Sindh and Northern due to wet outfield following the heavy rain that lashed the city on Friday.

Earlier on the second day, only 16.1 overs were bowled.

The match was declared as no result, as Northern were yet to bat in the match.

At the conclusion of third round, Southern Punjab continue to lead the points table with 12 points from one win in three matches.

Northern are placed at second spot with seven points. Central Punjab, Sindh and KP are placed at the third, fourth and fifth position with six, four and three points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Balochistan are still placed sixth with no points.