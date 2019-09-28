Govt has to go, says Bilawal

SUKKUR: The Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday said the ‘selected-government’ would soon go home for its non-democratic approach. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commented on the issue of de-seating of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri, who banned the word ‘selected’ in the lower house. He said 65,000 votes could not be verified. The PPP chairman said soon the selected-government will have to go home as it has been proven non-democratic in its appraoch.

Bilawal strongly criticised the PTI-led KP provincial government for baton charging the doctors in Peshawar, who were demanding their rights. He said instead of addressing issues of the protesting doctors, the provincial government humiliated them. The PPP chairman said you cannot suppress the voice of the people by using force, adding that the protest is a democratic right of all the citizens. He said the ‘Police Gardi” in Peshawar against the doctors was not acceptable. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Naudero House for the last three days, to finalise the political strategy for PS-11 Larkana by-election.