Sat Sep 28, 2019
MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
September 28, 2019

PTI worker ‘thrashed’

National

MARDAN: The relatives of PTI lawmaker Iftikhar Ali Mashwani allegedly thrashed a PTI worker for posting a comment in the social media against the legislator, sources said on Friday

PTI workers staged protest by blocking a busy road at Sari Bahlol in Takht Bhai tehsil, sources said. PTI worker Sadat Khan Tawani, a resident of Sari Bahlol, was going to his village on the Mardan-Malakand road when relatives of Iftikhar Mashwani thrashed him.

