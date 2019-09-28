PTI worker ‘thrashed’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: The relatives of PTI lawmaker Iftikhar Ali Mashwani allegedly thrashed a PTI worker for posting a comment in the social media against the legislator, sources said on Friday
PTI workers staged protest by blocking a busy road at Sari Bahlol in Takht Bhai tehsil, sources said. PTI worker Sadat Khan Tawani, a resident of Sari Bahlol, was going to his village on the Mardan-Malakand road when relatives of Iftikhar Mashwani thrashed him.
