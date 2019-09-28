Sepa seals factory in Keamari to save residents from pollution

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) on Friday sealed an unauthorised factory whose operations had been causing environmental pollution in Keamari and the surrounding areas.

A handout said that a Sepa team had come into action after directives were issued by Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab in view of complaints made by concerned residents.

The factory was reportedly burning coal without any authorisation to produce iron ore. The unauthorised operation of the factory had been causing environmental pollution in the area, causing eye, respiratory, skin, and liver diseases among residents mostly children.

Sepa Deputy Director Waris Gabol led the team of the provincial environmental watchdog, which sealed the factory. Other members of the team were Additional Director General Waqar Phulpoto and inspectors Rao Zeeshan and Faisal Malik.

Wahab appreciated the raiding team of Sepa, saying that every factory in the province should comply with the provincial environmental laws. He said industrialists of the province were required to extend cooperation in this regard and all the relevant quarters had to work together to tackle the issue of environmental pollution. He said Sepa would continue with such raids in future to keep a check on harmful activities that caused damage to the environment of the province.