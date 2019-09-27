PTC wins award

Islamabad : Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) was awarded as the “Most Outstanding Company in Pakistan” in Tobacco Sector by the Euro money – Asia money Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2019.

Asia money Awards are considered as one of the most prestigious awards globally and are designed to acknowledge listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

The award was received by the Managing Director & CEO, PTC, Syed Javed Iqbal and Deputy Managing Director Usman Zahur.

Iqbal, on this momentous occasion, stated that this is a moment of pride for the country that Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has been recognized and rewarded, by a global organization, for its efforts and outstanding achievement in management, finance, IR & CSR activities. Our ground-breaking success as a champion is because of our illustrious international experience, richness of corporate values, our operational excellence and most of all our world class talent, he stated.