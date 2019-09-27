Bandits injure two men on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Bandits shot at and injured two people on Thursday. Dacoits shot at and injured Razwan and Asghar of Chak 104/GB when they put up resistance in a dacoity bid on Faisalabad Road near Chak 107/GB. The robbers deprived several people of cash and valuables. The injured were rushed to hospital. The locals blocked the road in a protest and urged police to arrest robbers. They ended the protest on the assurance of an SP.
JARANWALA: Bandits shot at and injured two people on Thursday. Dacoits shot at and injured Razwan and Asghar of Chak 104/GB when they put up resistance in a dacoity bid on Faisalabad Road near Chak 107/GB. The robbers deprived several people of cash and valuables. The injured were rushed to hospital. The locals blocked the road in a protest and urged police to arrest robbers. They ended the protest on the assurance of an SP.