close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Bandits injure two men on resistance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

JARANWALA: Bandits shot at and injured two people on Thursday. Dacoits shot at and injured Razwan and Asghar of Chak 104/GB when they put up resistance in a dacoity bid on Faisalabad Road near Chak 107/GB. The robbers deprived several people of cash and valuables. The injured were rushed to hospital. The locals blocked the road in a protest and urged police to arrest robbers. They ended the protest on the assurance of an SP.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan