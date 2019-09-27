Bandits injure two men on resistance

JARANWALA: Bandits shot at and injured two people on Thursday. Dacoits shot at and injured Razwan and Asghar of Chak 104/GB when they put up resistance in a dacoity bid on Faisalabad Road near Chak 107/GB. The robbers deprived several people of cash and valuables. The injured were rushed to hospital. The locals blocked the road in a protest and urged police to arrest robbers. They ended the protest on the assurance of an SP.