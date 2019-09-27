Nawabzada Nasrullah remembered

MUZAFFARGARH: The 16th death anniversary of noted politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was observed here on Thursday.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, was born in Khangarh, Muzzafargarh, in 1916. He was a prominent politician who also headed Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy (ARD). Besides, he also served as parliamentarian in different terms and also contested for the slot of president of Pakistan. He breathed his last on September 27, 2003.

Addressing a seminar organised for Nawabzada Nasrullah, PTI MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad said the veteran politician worked to strengthen democracy in Pakistan. He strived against undemocratic steps of the rulers, he maintained. He said current issues could be resolved in the teachings of Nawabzada Nasrullah.

Mian Ijaz Joya and Muhammad Imran of Islamabad arranged the moot. Meanwhile, Syed Hasnain Bukhari arranged Dua for the soul of veteran politician in Saudi Arabia.