US judoka Hatton, 2020 Olympic hopeful, dies at 24

WASHINGTON: Jack Hatton, considered one of the top United States judo prospects for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has died unexpectedly at age 24, USA Judo announced Wednesday.

Hatton achieved his top result in the world judo Grand Prix circuit in April 2018 with a silver medal finish in the half-middleweight (81kg) class at Antalya, Turkey. “It is with extremely heavy hearts that USA Judo announces the unexpected passing of USA Judo national team member, Jack Hatton,” the US national governing body said in a statement which did not give a cause of death. “We extend our sincere condolences to the Hatton Family and Jack’s teammates, coaches and friends.”