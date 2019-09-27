close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Thirimanne wants to prove his mettle as skipper

Sports

September 27, 2019

KARACHI: Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne has said the series against Pakistan provides a brilliant opportunity to the youngsters to cement their places in the national side. “I am eager to perform and lead from the front,” said the 30-year-old top-order batsman. “This is also an opportunity for the youngsters to cement their place in the side. “I had no qualms about touring Pakistan since Sri Lanka Cricket’s security team was satisfied with the safety plans. I also consulted the Sri Lankan players who toured Pakistan in 2017 and then I spoke to my family,” he added.

