Capital Talk with Hamid Mir: AJK PM, opposition leader visit quake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said Kashmiris have always faced adversities with bravery.

He expressed the views while talking to Geo News programme Capital Talk, hosted by Hamid Mir, during his visit to earthquake-hit areas of Azad Kashmir along with opposition leader Sardar Attique. Raja Farooq Haider said people of Kashmir would face the challenges of Indian atrocities and natural disasters with unity. "We are thankful to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, the government, chief ministers and NDMA for expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the wake of the earthquake," he added.

Opposition leader Sardar Attique said there was no rift in the opposition and the government on the Kashmir issue, natural calamities or a national issue. "We stand with the quake victims. We thank the Pakistan government, provincial governments, the armed forces and the media. We will work together for the rehabilitation of all affected people," he added.