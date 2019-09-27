close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

KU announces BA Part I examination results

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

The University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday announced the results of B A Part I External Annual Examination conducted in the year 2018. According to Karachi University Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad Azmi, 5, 576 candidates were registered, of whom 5, 136 students appeared in the exams and 1, 595 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage in the external examination was 31.06.

