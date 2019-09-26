Diocese of Peshawar asks KP govt to stop interfering in Edwardes College affairs

PESHAWAR: The Diocese of Peshawar, Church of Pakistan, on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to stop interfering in the affairs of Edwardes College and warned to launch a protest campaign if the interference was not stopped.

Speaking at a news conference here, Rawand Joseph Jan, Reverend Patrick, Reverend Patrick Naeem, Reverend Altaf Gohar and others said interference from a person holding a constitutional post in the affairs of the college was deplorable.

They alleged that on the directives of that person, the secretary Higher Education has filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court and an effort was being made to interfere in the college affairs.

They alleged that some teachers were instigating students against the college administration to stage protests.

They said that the court in its interim order had stopped the college administration from taking disciplinary action against the protesting students and their backers. They claimed that taking advantage of the court order, the students staged demonstration in the college. They said that Edwardes College was the property of the Diocese of Peshawar, but some elements were trying to have control over the college administration illegally. They alleged that the college principal was receiving threatening calls. They asked the provincial government to withdraw the writ petition and stop interfering in affairs of the college.