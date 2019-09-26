close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 26, 2019

Three SHOs suspended for poor performance

National

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana has suspended station house officers of three police stations--RA Bazaar, Morgah and Sadar Wah--for their poor performance, negligence and alleged involvement in illegal activities, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The CPO removed these SHOs on public complaints, the spokesman said and added that the departmental accountability would continue till the complete elimination of corruption in the police department. The CPO asked the suspended SHOs to report to Police Lines.

