SCBA chief concerned over news about judges age extension

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) President, Amanullah Kanrani, has expressed grave concern over news floating from Parliament circles about extension of retirement age of judges of Superior Judiciary.

In a statement, issued here on Wednesday, he said that this attempt is not first time in our Judicial history but such like proposals were already taken to task by the lawyers’ fraternity in Gen Pervez Musharaf era. Now, he said, it will meet with the same fate if it is not made part of Composite Judicial Reforms Package; otherwise, it will be deemed to be manifested for temptation of judges, a kind of bribery on part of the government which will further weaken our fragile judicial system.

However, he said, it will be no harm in extension of age limit of Judiciary if the process of appointment of judges is revamped, Article 175-A of 19th Constitution amendment is abolished, original provision for appointment of judges envisaged in 18th amendment 2010 is restored, all appointments after 19th Amendment of Constitution as well as SHC Judgment Passed In 2009 be re-scrutinised on touch stone of Al Jehad Trust Case reported in PLD 1996 SC 324.

He said if any one of either High, or Supreme Court Judge is qualified subject to scrutiny of the Parliamentary Committee, and Judicial Commission of Pakistan, they should be considerd for the purpose. “Simultaneously, if anyone found ineligible, they must be relieved from the Judiciary as well as after getting extension of age, no one re-employed in any government/semi government position, ECP, governor either tribunals or other kind of Service,” Kanrani said.