Briefing on COMSATS general meeting held

Islamabad :Hon. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana, who is the incumbent chairperson of the Islamabad-based inter-governmental organization, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), has convened the General Meeting of COMSATS and Accra Forum on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development during October 2019 in Accra. The organization comprises 27 developing countries and would be celebrating its silver jubilee in October 2019. In this connection the Ambassadors/High Commissioners and diplomatic community of COMSATS’ member countries were briefed about the forthcoming meetings during a high-tea function at Islamabad Club, says a press release.

On the occasion, the Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, made a presentation recalling the mission, structure, membership, ongoing activities and future plans of the organization. It was informed that the emphasis of the Accra meetings would be on collectively achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals though South-South and Triangular Cooperation in science and technology. Giving a historic perspective of UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Ambassador Shahid Kamal, Advisor COMSATS, highlighted the importance of science and technology in sustainable development. He stated that Accra Forum will serve as a venue to discuss and identify challenges and mechanisms to strengthen scientific and technological capacity to implement SDGs. It would give an opportunity to COMSATS member countries to network, share insights, and learn from one another on using science and technology to strengthen their response to SDGs. The forum would result in greater cooperation between COMSATS Centres of Excellence, science academies and S&T institutions; information exchange to assist in identification of knowledge gaps & solutions to SDGs; greater connectivity & collaboration; and formation of an Advisory Council to guide and support the work of the Accra Forum.