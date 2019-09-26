Expert guidance

The current state of career counselling in our educational institutions across the country is dismal. After passing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) – Matric – or Higher Secondary School (HSC) – Intermediate – more or less, all students often get confused to take a right decision about their career because a majority of parents have neither proper information nor adequate exposure to the emerging trends, scope and utility of a degree. So far, I have come across several students even in the degree of medical science (MBBS) and engineering, among other disciplines whose first choice was not that subject, but their parents and social pressures forced them to enter that field.

A wrong decision sometimes on the part of the parents and sometimes by students themselves, ruins their whole life as we see in our society nowadays. It Most of our youths are receiving education without any aim or clear target in their mind and our varsities are producing an army of ‘misfits’ or just degree holders. Education is a process in which and by which a whole human being is shaped. Our educational institutions need to appoint ‘career counselors’ to provide the best career counseling service to students. We need purpose-driven education not just run-of-the-mill degree holders as we have nowadays in abundance in this land.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad